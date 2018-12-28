Clear
Deadly roadside bomb strikes tourist bus

At least two Vietnamese tourists were killed and others wounded when a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in Egypt, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 3:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least two Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian tour guide were killed Friday when a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in Egypt, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told reporters, according to state-run Al Ahram Online.

The bombing took place in the Giza region near Cairo, where the pyramids are located.

The incident occurred on El-Maryoutiya Street in Giza's Haram district, where an improvised explosive device was hidden near a wall. The bomb went off when the bus went by, authorities said.

No one has claimed responsibility.

The bus was carrying 14 Vietnamese tourists and two Egyptians. At least 10 Vietnamese tourists and the Egyptian bus driver were wounded, authorities said.

Security forces are investigating, the Interior Ministry said.

