Angelina Jolie won't rule out running for office

Angelina Jolie for president?
Jolie appeared on BBC Radio 4's "Today" program Friday and was asked by presenter Justin Webb if would consider a career in politics. Her answer didn't rule anything out.
Angelina Jolie
Celebrities
"Honestly, if you'd asked me 20 years ago I would have laughed, I really don't know," she said. "I always say I'll go where I'm needed. I don't know if I'm fit for politics, but then I've also joked that I don't have a skeleton left in my closet. So, I'm pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin, so that's good."
Jolie currently serves as a special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency.
"I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change and right now I am able to work with a UN agency to do a lot of work directly with people in need. I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself and my policies. So, for now I'll sit quiet," she added.
When Webb suggested Jolie should run against President Donald Trump in 2020 she replied, "Thank You."
