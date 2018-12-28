Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

At least 2 dead in Egypt tourist bus bombing

At least two Vietnamese tourists were killed and a dozen people wounded Friday when a roadside bomb struck a...

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 1:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least two Vietnamese tourists were killed and a dozen people wounded Friday when a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in Egypt, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said.

The bombing took place in the Giza region near Cairo. The pyramids are in that region.

Africa

Bombings

Bombs and explosive devices

Continents and regions

Egypt

Improvised explosive devices

International relations and national security

Middle East and North Africa

National security

Northern Africa

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Weapons and arms

The bus was carrying 14 Vietnamese tourists and two Egyptians -- the bus driver and a representative of the tourism company. The two Egyptians and the rest of the Vietnamese were injured, the Interior Ministry said.

Security forces are investigating, the ministry said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Light snow and ice for the morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Image

Byron fire causes water concerns

Image

Year in Review: Darkest days of 2018

Image

Free food at YMCA

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Isabella Basco with driving tips

Image

Preparing for Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Air ducts cleaned for those in need

Image

Hospitals to post costs online

Community Events