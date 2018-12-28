The Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers movie now has a name

The world is about to get a little more neighborly.
The upcoming film about beloved children's television host Fred Rogers -- with Tom Hanks in the starring role -- now has a name.
Sony Pictures announced on Thursday the movie will be called, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," after the popular theme song for "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
The film will reportedly follow the story of a reporter who develops an emotional bond with Rogers while profiling him for a magazine, according to director Marielle Heller, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly.
"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired for 31 seasons before coming to an end in 2001.
Rogers died in 2003.
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is slated to release in October 2019.
