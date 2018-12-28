Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Syrian army 'retakes' city after appeal from Kurdish militia

Syria's army said Friday it had entered the northeastern city of Manbij for the first time in years after a ...

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 8:20 AM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 8:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Syria's army said Friday it had entered the northeastern city of Manbij for the first time in years after a Kurdish militia called on Syrian forces to protect the area from the threat of a Turkish military incursion.

Syria's military command announced its forces had raised the Syrian flag in the city following what it described as an appeal by people in the area.

Armed forces

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Minority and ethnic groups

Misc organizations

North America

People's Protection Units

Society

Syria

Syria conflict

Syrian Democratic Forces

The Americas

The Kurds

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

ISIS

Turkey

The statement, which was read out on Syrian state television, stressed the importance of "safeguarding national sovereignty" and reaffirmed the military's "determination to crush terrorism and defeat all invaders and occupiers."

It came moments after the People's Protection Units (YPG) issued a statement urging President Bashar al-Assad's forces to retake control of the areas they had withdrawn from, in an effort to protect them against what the group described as a "Turkish invasion."

The YPG is the backbone of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish-led fighting force that was America's main partner on the ground in the battle against ISIS.

The National Army, the largest opposition group in Syria, called the announcement by Syria's military command "propaganda," saying regime forces were 16 km from Manbij. Spokesman Yousef Hamoud told CNN that US forces still controlled the city.

Last week, President Donald Trump surprised foreign allies by announcing the rapid withdrawal of US troops from Syria, declaring that the war against ISIS had been won.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned in disagreement over Trump's Syria decision, which could leave the Syrian Kurds at risk from both ISIS and Turkey.

Turkey, a NATO member, considers the Syrian Kurds a terrorist group linked to a Kurdish insurgency inside its country. Clashes between the Turkish military and the SDF have intermittently plagued and delayed the final operations against ISIS.

The YPG said Friday that it would be "focusing on the fight against ISIS on all fronts in the east of the Euphrates" following its withdrawal from Manbij.

While the YPG had some small skirmishes with Syrian government forces early on in the war, they allowed the Syrian military to maintain footholds in their areas of control.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Light snow and ice for the morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Image

Byron fire causes water concerns

Image

Year in Review: Darkest days of 2018

Image

Free food at YMCA

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Isabella Basco with driving tips

Image

Preparing for Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Air ducts cleaned for those in need

Image

Hospitals to post costs online

Community Events