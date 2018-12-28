Rafael Nadal: tennis' next generation is ready to take on Big Three

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have dominated men's tennis for more than a decade. But could this finally be the year the status quo changes?

Starting with Federer's 2003 Wimbledon triumph, the Big Three have won 51 of 62 majors. That's a strike rate of just over 82 percent.

Despite showing much promise, the generation immediately following the Big Three, which includes Kei Nishikori, Grigor Dimitrov and Milos Raonic, have yet to win a grand slam title.

But Nadal, 32, believes the new generation of young players is so strong, it won't be long before they will start contending for the sport's biggest prizes.

"For a long time, we have been very consistent," Nadal, a 17-time major winner, told CNN Sport in an exclusive interview at his academy in Manacor, on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

'Not enough good'

Nadal's breakthrough victory came at the 2005 French Open, when he was 19 years old. Since then, no teenager has won any of the sport's four majors in the men's game.

"The previous generation probably, they were not enough good," said the second-ranked Nadal, who won a record-extending 11th Roland Garros title in June.

"But now, yes, in my opinion, we have a new generation that is very good. It is just a question of time, that's my feeling.

"It's just about time that they are going to win grand slams. [Alexander] Zverev, [Dominic] Thiem, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, [Denis] Shapovalov, [Karen] Khachanov, [Andrey] Rublev, all these guys are good.

"[Nick] Kyrgios, [Alex] De Minaur. All these guys are good, very good. So they are going to be there and they are going to fight for important things for probably the next five, six years."

If they are going to be successful, the next generation will have to get past the Big Three, who between them have won all of the last eight majors. Only Stan Wawrinka (twice) and Andy Murray have interrupted their dominance in the last 16 grand slams.



Djokovic, Murray

Nadal said he wasn't surprised at the successful comeback of Djokovic, who won Wimbledon and the US Open after dropping out of the top 20 following a six-month injury break.

"He is too good to not be back," said Nadal about the Serb, who is a 14-time major winner and one of only two players to have beaten the Spaniard on the clay of Roland Garros.

"He did well, he held the passion in the tough moments, and he held the spirit of work when he had some tough moments in the beginning of the season. And then he started, the confidence came back, and Novak is back to his normal level."

Nadal will be making his own comeback this week at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, as he heads towards the Australian Open, which begins January 14 in Melbourne.

The Spaniard last played an official match in September, when he retired with a knee injury in the semifinals of the US Open. In early November, he underwent surgery on his ankle.

Murray, a three-time major winner, will also be making a comeback in 2019.

"If he is healthy, I am sure he will be back at the highest level," Nadal said about the Scot, a former world No. 1 who has slumped to No. 256 in the rankings following a lengthy spell away following hip surgery in January 2018.

"He is too good, same like Novak," said Nadal. "But if you have problems, and you have limitations on the movement and this kind of stuff, then it's very difficult to be consistent all the time. I know, because I have a lot experience.