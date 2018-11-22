Atleta estadounidense es la primera persona en cruzar la Antártida en solitario y sin ayuda

(CNN) - El atleta de resistencia estadounidense Colin O'Brady se convirtió en la primera persona en cruzar la Antártida en solitario sin ayuda después de 54 días recorriendo el árido y frío continente, dijo en una publicación de Instagram.
O'Brady reveló el miércoles que cubrió los 128 km finales en un impulso continuo hasta la línea de meta que duró más de 32 horas.
"¡¡LLEGADA A LA META!!! ¡Lo hice!", escribió.
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Un poste de madera en el fondo de la foto que O'Brady compartió en Instagram, dijo, es el borde de la plataforma de hielo de Ross, que marcó el final de su viaje.
ESCUCHA: Así suena el hielo de la Antártida, ¿qué es este misterioso zumbido?
"Cuando puse mi trineo sobre esta línea invisible, logré mi objetivo: convertirme en la primera persona en la historia en atravesar el continente de la Antártida de costa a costa en solitario, sin apoyo ni ayuda", escribió.
"Si bien las últimas 32 horas fueron algunas de las horas más difíciles de mi vida, honestamente han sido algunos de los mejores momentos que he experimentado. Estuve atrapado en un estado profundo todo el tiempo, igualmente enfocado en la meta final, lo que permitió que mi mente considerara las lecciones profundas de este viaje".
O'Brady comenzó su viaje en la plataforma de hielo Ronne, viajó desde allí hasta el Polo Sur y luego cruzó a la plataforma de hielo Ross, dijo. Documentó gran parte del viaje en su página de Instagram, incluso mientras luchaba contra fuertes tormentas de viento, temperaturas bajo cero y condiciones nevada absoluta.
Para completar el viaje, necesitaba cruzar varias áreas montañosas y viajar a lo largo de kilómetros de sastrugi, que son crestas de olas duras en la nieve y el hielo formado por el viento.
Day 19: PRISTINE BEAUTY. Today during a break, an empty plastic bag slipped out of my hands and got caught by the wind. Having been raised with a Leave No Trace ethic in the outdoors, I instinctively unclipped from my harness and took off running through the deep snow after the bag. After about 100 meters I finally dove into the snow and grabbed it. There is nothing like the untouched beauty of this place it would break my heart to think about polluting it even just a tiny bit. Then something really interesting happened. I looked back at my sled and I immediately felt panicked. Like a sailor thrown overboard out at sea, looking back at my sled from 100 meters away, I realized this was the furthest I have been from my “life raft” since I began. I’m never more than the length of my harness rope away from it. My fear was completely irrational of course as there was nothing wrong with stepping away. But the perspective looking back made me realize that my sled has begun to feel an extension of myself, albeit heavy, it’s equipped with everything I need to survive out here. I guess with no loving things around, I’ve grown a deep attachment to an inanimate object. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
O'Brady no es el primero en intentar el viaje. El explorador británico Henry Worsley intentó una caminata en solitario por la Antártida en 2016, pero tuvo que ser rescatado a 48 km de la meta y más tarde murió de una infección.
Había viajado durante 71 días sin ayuda antes de ese punto.
Worsley hizo el intento un siglo después de que Ernest Shackleton, el famoso explorador de la Antártida, sobreviviera a un intento fallido de cruzar el continente.
Otro explorador, Lou Rudd, comenzó un viaje en solitario a la Antártida sin ayuda el mismo día que lo hizo O'Brady. Rudd llegó al Polo Sur el 13 de diciembre y está a casi el 90% de terminar con el viaje, según una página web de la marca Shackleton creada para rastrear su expedición.
