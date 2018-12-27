Clear
GOP lawmaker: It could be a long shutdown

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) says the government could be in for a long-term shutdown.

The House and Senate on Thursday both adjourned until next week after pro forma sessions that lasted less than three minutes.

The brief session ensures the partial government shutdown will almost certainly continue into the new year. Lawmakers have been told they will get a 24-hour notice before of any votes before the new Congress starts on January 3.

