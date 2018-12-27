The House and Senate on Thursday both adjourned until next week after pro forma sessions that lasted less than three minutes.
The brief session ensures the partial government shutdown will almost certainly continue into the new year. Lawmakers have been told they will get a 24-hour notice before of any votes before the new Congress starts on January 3.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Related Content
- GOP lawmaker: It could be a long shutdown
- Rosenstein clashes with GOP lawmaker
- GOP shutdown solution is a holiday mirage
- Trump's shutdown tweet catches GOP by surprise
- GOP lawmaker on Putin: He's a criminal
- GOP lawmaker's announcement 'upstaged' by Ryan
- GOP lawmaker warns Zuckerberg: Save your ship
- GOP lawmakers call for second special counsel
- GOP lawmaker: Not apologizing for my comments
- Lawmakers yell at Trump after GOP meeting
Scroll for more content...