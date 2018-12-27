No deal to end shutdown as Congress returns

The House and Senate on Thursday both adjourned until next week after pro forma sessions that lasted less than three minutes.
The brief session ensures the partial government shutdown will almost certainly continue into the new year. Lawmakers have been told they will get a 24-hour notice before of any votes before the new Congress starts on January 3.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
