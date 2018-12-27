Clear
Netflix drops trailer for 'Black Mirror' film

This holiday season is a good one for fans of the anthology sci-fi series ...

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 2:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 2:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This holiday season is a good one for fans of the anthology sci-fi series "Black Mirror."

Netflix has released a trailer for a full-length film based on the show, "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch."

The movie, set to debut on the streaming giant Friday, follows Stefan as he creates a computer game. The trailer opens with Stefan saying, "I've been having these vivid dreams and thinking these weird things."

"Bandersnatch" also stars Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry.

"Black Mirror" was created by Charlie Brooker. The show ran for two seasons in the UK before Netflix picked it up in 2015.

