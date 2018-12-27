Billie Lourd honors late mom Carrie Fisher two years after her death

Carrie Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, honored her mom with a song on the two-year anniversary of her death.

"It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing," Lourd wrote in an emotional Instagram post, which was accompanied by a video.

Billie Lourd Carrie Fisher Celebrities

Fisher died on December 27, 2016 of undetermined causes after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

Fisher's mother and Lourd's grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day later.

The video posted by Lourd featured her take on the song "These Days," a Jackson Browne-penned tune that was made famous by Nico and covered by many others.

Lourd performed the song while playing a piano she said was given to Fisher by Fisher's father.

She said "These Days" was "one of her favorite songs."

"And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving,'" Lourd wrote. "I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile."

She added: "I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving.' As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' -- whatever that art may be for you."