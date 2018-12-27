Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

American endurance athlete becomes the first person to cross Antarctica solo

American endurance athlete Colin O'Brady became the first person to cross Antarctica solo without help after...

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 6:59 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 6:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

American endurance athlete Colin O'Brady became the first person to cross Antarctica solo without help after 54 days traversing the barren, frigid continent, he said in an Instagram post.

O'Brady revealed Wednesday that he covered the final 80 miles in one continuous push to the finish line that lasted more than 32 hours.

Antarctica

Continents and regions

Athletes

Sports and recreation

"FINISH LINE!!! I did it!" he wrote.

A wooden post in the background of the photo O'Brady shared on Instagram, he said, is the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, which marked the end of his trip.

"As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided," he wrote.

"While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey."

O'Brady began his trek at the Ronne Ice Shelf, traveled from there to the South Pole, and then crossed to the Ross Ice Shelf, he said. He documented much of the trip on his Instagram page, even as he fought fierce wind storms, subzero temperatures and whiteout conditions.

To complete the trip, he needed to cross several mountainous areas and travel over miles of sastrugi, which are hard wavelike ridges in the snow and ice formed by wind.

O'Brady is not the first to attempt the trip. British explorer Henry Worsley tried a solo trek of Antarctica in 2016, but he had to be rescued 30 miles from the finish and later died of an infection. He had traveled for 71 days unaided before that point.

Worsley launched the attempt a century after Ernest Shackleton, the famed Antarctic explorer, survived a failed attempt to cross the continent.

Another explorer, Lou Rudd, began a solo trek of Antarctica without help on the same day as O'Brady did. Rudd reached the South Pole on December 13 and is about 90% done with the trip, according to a Shackleton brand webpage set up to track his expedition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
A winter storm as moved into the Upper Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: WILL TSCHETTER

Image

Big year for the movies

Image

Returning Christmas gifts

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

How to properly recycle your electronics

Image

DAYS INN DEMOLITION COMPLETE

Image

USDA releases new climate assessment

Image

Stolen Car Returned to Owner

Image

MNDOT Ready for Wintry Weather

Image

Pet of the Week

Community Events