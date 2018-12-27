Clear
Freak golf cart accident kills two tourists in Thailand

Two men have died after their wives accidentally rammed their golf cart and knocked them into a river on a g...

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 6:59 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 6:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two men have died after their wives accidentally rammed their golf cart and knocked them into a river on a golf course in Thailand.

The two South Korean couples, who were on vacation in northern Thailand's Phitsanulok province, were on a ferry crossing a river that runs through the course when the women's golf cart collided with the men's, the AFP news agency reported.

The crash knocked all four people into the river, and the two women were saved by nearby fishermen, the agency reported.

But the bodies of the two men -- Sung Jun-yong, 68, and Ha Jae-oong, 76 -- were found later, after more than 50 rescue workers searched the muddy waters.

Villagers found the body of one of the men floating near a temple more than a mile from the site of the accident, according to AFP.

"Their wives said both are able to swim but I think the cause of drowning was the strong undercurrent," district police Lieutenant Colonel Suwat Suawatmontri said.

The couples had arrived for their vacation on Christmas Eve.

In July, Thailand came under fire from Chinese social media and newspapers, after two boats carrying Chinese tourists capsized off the coast of Phuket, killing more than 40 people.

