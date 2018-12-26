Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man in Pakistan guns down five family members before killing himself

A young man in Peshawar, Pakistan, killed five of his family members early Wednesday night before taking his...

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 2:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 2:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A young man in Peshawar, Pakistan, killed five of his family members early Wednesday night before taking his own life, police said.

The suspect, identified by Peshawar police only as a 23-year-old named Abdullah, fatally shot his father, three of his brothers and an uncle over a domestic dispute.

Asia

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Pakistan

Peshawar

Societal issues

Society

South Asia

Suicide

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Shootings

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

According to Peshawar police chief Jameel ur Rehman, Abdullah got into an argument with his father before the killings.

Abdullah asked his father for money so he could apply for a visa to the United Arab Emirates. When his father denied his request, Abdullah opened fire on his family, police said.

The father died immediately, along with all three of Abdullah's brothers, whose ages ranged from 12 and 18, police said.

While on the run, Abdullah then killed his uncle before killing himself, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain snow mix returns this afternoon with more rain for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

Image

Holiday travels and the winter storm

Image

Spending the holidays alone

Image

What to do with your Christmas Tree

Image

Millennials keeping mail alive

Image

Red Kettle Campaign Tested

Image

Flying on Christmas

Image

Christmas Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Christmas babies

Community Events