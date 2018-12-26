Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital after cancer surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and is recuperating at home after undergoing surgery, according to a court spokesperson.
"Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home," said Kathy Arberg, public information officer for the Supreme Court, in an email to reporters on Wednesday.
Ginsburg, 85, had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung Friday at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New York City.
There is no evidence of any remaining disease nor is there evidence of disease elsewhere in the body, the court said last week.
Ginsburg was hospitalized last month after a fall in her office on November 7, in which she fractured three ribs.
The two malignant nodules were "discovered incidentally" during tests to treat her rib fractures from that fall, the court said.
Ginsburg has had two previous bouts with cancer. She underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 1999 and was treated for early stages of pancreatic cancer in 2009.
A liberal legal icon and known as the "Notorious RBG," Ginsburg earlier this year marked 25 years on the bench since her appointment to the high court. Ginsburg has said she'll serve on the Supreme Court until she can no longer do her job but has suggested she'll stay at least five more years.
The justices do not return for official business until January 4.
