Syria Air Defenses reportedly intercept 'hostile targets' over western Damascus

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 6:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Syrian Air Defenses intercepted and downed "a number of hostile targets" over the western countryside of Damascus on Tuesday, according to the Syrian state-run news agency SANA.

SANA reported "the aggression" was carried out from Lebanese airspace.

Three Syrian soldiers were injured during an Israeli missile assault on an ammunition depot, SANA reported, citing a military source. Syrian Air Defenses intercepted and downed most of the missiles, with damage limited to the depot, the agency reported.

Israel Defense Forces, meanwhile, said an aerial defense system intercepted an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria, according to a statement posted on the IDF official Twitter account.

No injuries or damage were reported, the IDF told CNN.

CNN asked the IDF for more information on the reported attacks on Syria, but the IDF declined further comment.

On November 29, Syria said its air defenses foiled an Israeli strike over al-Kiswah region in southern countryside of Damascus.

