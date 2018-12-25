Clear
URGENT - An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy dies in US custody on Christmas

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 2:07 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 2:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection, the agency said Tuesday. The boy, who was the detained with his father, started showing signs of illness Monday and died in a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Day. The Guatemalan government has been notified and is in touch with the father and any family members in Guatemala, CBP said.

