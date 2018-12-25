(CNN) -- An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection, the agency said Tuesday. The boy, who was the detained with his father, started showing signs of illness Monday and died in a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Day. The Guatemalan government has been notified and is in touch with the father and any family members in Guatemala, CBP said.
Related Content
- 8-year-old Guatemalan boy dies in US custody on Christmas
- URGENT - An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy dies in US custody on Christmas
- 8-year-old Guatemalan boy dies in US custody
- 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died in Border Patrol custody
- URGENT -
- URGENT -
- 8-year-old dies from flesh-eating bacteria
- 7-year-old Guatemalan girl dies in CBP custody after dangerous trek to US
- 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in Border Patrol custody is identified
- The final hours of the 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in Border Patrol custody
Scroll for more content...