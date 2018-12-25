Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Millions of Americans will be driving on treacherous roads after Christmas

It's a potentially troubling combination: As a record number of Americans are traveling this holiday season,...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 9:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 9:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's a potentially troubling combination: As a record number of Americans are traveling this holiday season, most of them hitting the road, huge swaths of the country will see some nasty winter weather.

Strong winds, heavy rain and mountain snow are in Tuesday's forecast for much of the Western United States, and on Wednesday the storm will push into the central part of the country, where more than 4 million people are under winter weather alerts.

Christmas

Holidays and observances

Severe weather

Weather

Live: Track the storms yourself

Folks traveling through the Plains and Midwest after enjoying Christmas dinner and gift exchanges with family and friends will need to be extra cautious as roads throughout the region will remain hazardous into Friday.

Making the roads more treacherous, snowfall is expected to reach 8 to 12 inches in those regions, with parts of eastern Colorado, western Nebraska and the Dakotas possibly seeing more than a foot of the white stuff.

In the South, about 12 million will be under a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday, possibly bringing strong winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes in the afternoon and evening.

Much of the South will see 2 to 4 inches of rain, possibly more in some areas, which could spur the threat of flooding through Friday.

According to a report this month from the American Automobile Association, 112.5 million Americans are expected to be traveling during the holidays -- a record and a 4.4% increase over last year.

Of those, about 102.1 million will be driving. Another 6.7 million will fly. The rest will take trains, buses or boats, AAA says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking rain, ice, and snow for after Christmas.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

Real Christmas Trees Surpass The Artificial Options

Image

Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

Image

Gas prices over the holidays

Image

SAW Fall Rewind

Image

Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

Image

Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Image

Shots Fired Outside Mason City Watering Hole Raise Concern

Image

Ice Fishing Safety Warning

Image

Red Kettle Camoaign Wraps Up

Community Events