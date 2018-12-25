Five killed after hijacked bus drives into pedestrians in China

Five people have been killed after a hijacked bus drove into pedestrians in the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan in Fujian province, authorities said Tuesday.
Police have detained a man with a knife at the scene and are currently investigating the incident, the Longyan City government office said.
Twenty-one others were injured in the attack, which took place at 3.20 p.m. local time Tuesday.
No motive has been given by authorities at this time.
