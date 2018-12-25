Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Five killed after hijacked bus drives into pedestrians in China

Five people have been killed after a hijacked bus drove into pedestrians in the southeastern Chinese city of...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 6:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 6:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Five people have been killed after a hijacked bus drove into pedestrians in the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan in Fujian province, authorities said Tuesday.

Police have detained a man with a knife at the scene and are currently investigating the incident, the Longyan City government office said.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Traffic accidents

Twenty-one others were injured in the attack, which took place at 3.20 p.m. local time Tuesday.

No motive has been given by authorities at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking rain, ice, and snow for after Christmas.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

Real Christmas Trees Surpass The Artificial Options

Image

Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

Image

Gas prices over the holidays

Image

SAW Fall Rewind

Image

Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

Image

Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Image

Shots Fired Outside Mason City Watering Hole Raise Concern

Image

Ice Fishing Safety Warning

Image

Red Kettle Camoaign Wraps Up

Community Events