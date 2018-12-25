Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gunmen storm foreign ministry in Tripoli

Gunmen armed with machine guns stormed the foreign ministry of Libya's internationally recognized government...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 6:14 AM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 6:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Gunmen armed with machine guns stormed the foreign ministry of Libya's internationally recognized government in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing one person, an eyewitness told CNN.

One of the two gunmen is believed to have been killed after an explosion was heard in the top floor of the building, politician Guma El-Gamaty who was in the area said.

Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Libya

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Shootings

State departments and diplomatic services

Tripoli

10 others were injured in the morning attack, the Health Ministry said.

Gunfire was exchanged with the guards outside the building while one of the gunmen is believed to have gone to the top floor where the explosion was heard, Gamaty added.

Related: Week of chaos a reminder that Libya is still broken

"The top floor was totally engulfed in fire; you can still see smoke coming from the building," he said.

Gamaty added that emergency services and security forces are on the ground dealing with the situation, which he believed was under control.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking rain, ice, and snow for after Christmas.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

Real Christmas Trees Surpass The Artificial Options

Image

Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

Image

Gas prices over the holidays

Image

SAW Fall Rewind

Image

Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

Image

Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Image

Shots Fired Outside Mason City Watering Hole Raise Concern

Image

Ice Fishing Safety Warning

Image

Red Kettle Camoaign Wraps Up

Community Events