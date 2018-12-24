California Gov. Jerry Brown continued his Christmas tradition of dispensing second chances to convicted felons, issuing 143 pardons and 131 commutations on Monday.
In one of his last acts as governor, Brown also ordered new testing of evidence in a high-profile, 1983 quadruple murder for which inmate Kevin Cooper and others have maintained that he was framed.
Amnesty and pardons
California
Christmas
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Governors
Heads of government
Holidays and observances
Jerry Brown
Law and legal system
North America
Political Figures - US
Politics
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Cooper was convicted of killing Doug and Peggy Ryen, their daughter Jessica and 11-year-old Chris Hughes.
The outgoing governor has now granted 1,332 pardons and 283 commutations during the last eight years -- the most of any governor in modern state history, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
During his 1975 to 1983 gubernatorial stint, the paper reported, Brown pardoned 404 inmates and granted one commutation.
The governor leaves office next month.
Brown's pardons on Monday included Cambodian and Honduran immigrants facing deportation, according to published reports.
President Donald Trump lashed out at Brown last March when the Democratic governor issued 56 pardons and 14 commutations, including five pardons to immigrants facing deportation orders.
Related Content
- Outgoing California Gov. Jerry Brown issues Christmas Eve pardons and commutations
- Trump lashes out after California Gov. Jerry Brown pardons 5 immigrants under threat of deportation
- California Gov. Jerry Brown taunts Sessions and Trump, says 'Mueller is closing in'
- Jerry Nadler warns Trump about Manafort pardon
- Trump issues his first commutation
- Felony charge dropped against outgoing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
- Trump floats Marth Stewart pardon, Rod Blagojevich commutation
- In a letter, Jerry Brown invites President Trump to 'heart of California' in Central Valley
- Sen. Sanders rips outgoing Starbucks chair
- Outgoing Gov. Eric Greitens, accused of revenge porn, signs law criminalizing it