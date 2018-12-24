Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:-- In a shortened session,...

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Dec. 24, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- In a shortened session, alarmed investors sent US stocks plunging more than 650 points after the Trump administration sent out confusing signals about the economy.

-- Patrick Shanahan, Trump's acting secretary of defense, will lead the government's largest and most complex agency with no foreign policy or military experience.

-- At least 373 people have died from a tsunami which struck Indonesia's coastline without warning Saturday night.

-- Israel will hold early elections in April after Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition struggled to govern with a razor-thin majority.

-- Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student activist David Hogg says he plans to attend Harvard in fall 2019.

-- LeBron James has apologized for a caption he posted on Instagram that included the phrase "getting that Jewish money."

-- Pete Davidson was spotted at a Machine Gun Kelly show on Saturday, one week after his troubling Instagram post left friends and fans worried for the "SNL" star's health.

-- There may be a partial government shutdown, but that hasn't kept the North American Aerospace Defense Command from tracking Santa's arrival.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
We'll have some snow for Christmas but a bigger storm arrives in the days that follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changes to bus routes in Rochester

Image

Church spreads message of peace

Image

Monday Morning's KIMT StormeTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hmong New Year

Image

Hanukkah celebration

Image

Shopping on last weekend before Christmas

Image

Last-minute toys for tots drive

Image

Checking smoke detectors in Crystal Lake

Image

Government shutdown affecting farmers

Community Events