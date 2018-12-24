Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Golfer marks Europe's Ryder Cup win with backside tattoo

A cheeky promise, to be sure, but Thomas Bjorn has indeed followed through on getting ink on his bum....

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 12:24 PM
Updated: Dec. 24, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A cheeky promise, to be sure, but Thomas Bjorn has indeed followed through on getting ink on his bum.

Europe soundly defeated the US 17½-10½ to win the Ryder Cup in Paris, to which Rory McIlroy said of his captain in the post-match press conference, "There could be a visit to a tattoo parlor coming very soon for Mr. Bjorn."

Continents and regions

Europe

Golf

Golf events

Ryder Cup

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Social cultures and lifestyles

Society

"It's going to go on a part that only Grace will see," Bjorn said at the time, referring to his girlfriend, Grace Barber.

Well, 12 weeks later, Bjorn has delivered, as the final score has been etched on his rear.

"Told you I would do it," Bjorn said into a video camera that recorded the event. "Merry Christmas."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Scattered snow expected for Christmas with a bigger mess incoming just after the holiday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Morning's KIMT StormeTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hmong New Year

Image

Hanukkah celebration

Image

Shopping on last weekend before Christmas

Image

Last-minute toys for tots drive

Image

Checking smoke detectors in Crystal Lake

Image

Government shutdown affecting farmers

Image

Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall

Image

Pine Island school threat

Community Events