Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Italy's Mount Etna erupts, closing Sicily's Catania Airport

Mount Etna -- Europe's highest and most active volcano -- erupted on Monday, causing a magnitude 3.3 earthqu...

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 12:24 PM
Updated: Dec. 24, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mount Etna -- Europe's highest and most active volcano -- erupted on Monday, causing a magnitude 3.3 earthquake and the closure of Sicily's Catania Airport.

"Due to the eruption of #Etna from today 2pm (December 24th) #Catania airspace is closed," the airport tweeted.

Air transportation

Airports

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Europe

Italy

Southern Europe

Transportation and warehousing

The airport said that while it would be closed, some airspace would be reopened to allow four flights an hour to arrive.

It advised passengers to contact their airline before heading to the airport and confirmed that a "crisis unit" was expected to meet.

Etna's eruptions are relatively frequent and, according to Italy's National institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, there has been a gradual increase in activity on the volcano over the last month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Scattered snow expected for Christmas with a bigger mess incoming just after the holiday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Morning's KIMT StormeTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hmong New Year

Image

Hanukkah celebration

Image

Shopping on last weekend before Christmas

Image

Last-minute toys for tots drive

Image

Checking smoke detectors in Crystal Lake

Image

Government shutdown affecting farmers

Image

Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall

Image

Pine Island school threat

Community Events