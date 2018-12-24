What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in January

New year, new streaming.

You can put off hitting the gym and dieting (you know that will only last a few days anyway) a bit to chill with some of what's streaming in January.

Amazon.com Inc Broadcasting industry Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Companies Digital and streaming video Hulu Internet and WWW Internet broadcasting Media industry Movie and video industry Netflix Incorporated Streaming media Technology

There's plenty to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn.

Ease in to 2019 by clicking through the gallery above.