Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Israel set for early elections as coalition decides to dissolve Knesset

The leaders of Israel's coalition government decided on Monday to dissolve the Knesset and hold early electi...

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 9:26 AM
Updated: Dec. 24, 2018 9:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The leaders of Israel's coalition government decided on Monday to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections in April, seven months earlier than required by law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition has been struggling to govern with a razor-thin majority. At a press conference at the Knesset on Monday, Netanyahu confirmed "the heads of the coalition parties decided, in agreement and unanimously, to disperse the Knesset and call for new elections at the beginning of April."

Benjamin Netanyahu

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Gaza

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Israel

Legislative bodies

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Political Figures - Intl

Politics

The speaker of the Knesset, Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, will convene the heads of all parliamentary groups so a precise date can be set.

Government battling difficulties

Netanyahu's government has been battling difficulties on several fronts. A military confrontation with Palestinian militants last month followed a botched Israeli operation in Gaza that killed one of its soldiers. Seven Palestinians, including a senior Hamas military commander, also died.

An eventual ceasefire prompted the resignation of the then defense minister, Avigdor Liberman, who denounced it as a "capitulation to terror."

The resignation of Liberman, the hardline leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, left the government with 61 seats -- a majority of only one seat -- in the 120-seat Knesset.

The political turbulence against the backdrop of criminal investigations that have hit Netanyahu and his inner circle. Israeli police say they have enough evidence to indict Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in two separate investigations. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing: "I believe nothing will come of it because there is nothing in it," he said earlier this month.

On Monday opposition member Shelly Yachimovich of the Zionist union said news of an early election produced a "sigh of relief."

"It is impossible to continue with a government whose Prime Minister is under recommendation of indictments of the state attorneys and the police for fraud," Yachimovich said.

"We can't continue with the collapsing diplomatic position. We have a whole government that is held hostage to the personal needs of the Prime minister and can't operate in this way."

Netanyahu is currently in his fourth term as Prime Minister. A national election was required under Israeli law to be held by November 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Scattered snow expected for Christmas with a bigger mess incoming just after the holiday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Morning's KIMT StormeTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hmong New Year

Image

Hanukkah celebration

Image

Shopping on last weekend before Christmas

Image

Last-minute toys for tots drive

Image

Checking smoke detectors in Crystal Lake

Image

Government shutdown affecting farmers

Image

Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall

Image

Pine Island school threat

Community Events