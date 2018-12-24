Clear
Queen Elizabeth II calls for unity ahead of Brexit in 2018 Christmas message

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 4:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 24, 2018 4:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The UK monarch has remained carefully and deliberately neutral on all political matters in her 66 years on the throne.

But in her Christmas message this year, three months before Britain is due to leave the European Union amid deep political divisions, Queen Elizabeth II appeals for people to show more respect to those with opposing views.

"Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding," the Queen will say.

In excerpts of her televised address released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, the 92-year-old also argues that the Christian message of "peace on earth and goodwill to all" is timeless, and "needed as much as ever."

While the Queen never wavers from her politically neutral stance -- she does not mention Brexit directly -- her message ends a year in which the divisions over the issue have widened.

It also comes at a time when national populists surge across Europe and as US President Donald Trump continues to sow division for political gain.

The message features Queen Elizabeth II sitting at a desk in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, with a black-and-white photograph of her, Prince Philip and Prince Charles as a baby.

She appears in an ivory silk dress designed by Angela Kelly and a yellow gold brooch with carved ruby and diamond embellishments designed by Andrew Grima -- which was a gift from The Duke of Edinburgh in 1966.

The monarch also will talk about how "faith, family and friendship" have been a "source of personal comfort and reassurance" through the "many changes" she has seen over the years.

In last year's address, Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack and the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Community Events