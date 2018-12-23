Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student activist David Hogg announced on Twitter that he will be attending Harvard in fall 2019.
He plans to major in political science, he said.
2018 Parkland school shooting
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
David Hogg
Harvard University
Homicide
Mass murder
Misc people
Murder
School violence
Shootings
Societal issues
Society
Universities and colleges
Violence in society
Firearms
Government and public administration
Gun control
Political platforms and issues
Politics
Weapons and arms
Hogg survived the February 14 school shooting that left 17 people dead and dozens injured. He rose to prominence as a vocal proponent of stricter gun regulation and a founding member of the gun control advocacy group Never Again MSD.
In March, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked Hogg's college acceptance record in a tweet that included a story from a right-wing website about Hogg's rejection from four different colleges.
"David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it," she wrote. "(Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)"
She was criticized for mocking a high school student who survived a mass shooting. She later apologized after advertisers started leaving her show.
Hogg graduated from Stoneman Douglas in the spring and has remained active in gun control campaigns since.
"Thank you all for the well wishes, I'll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science."
Related Content
- David Hogg says he plans to attend Harvard
- David Hogg dismisses 'swatting' incident
- David Hogg reacts to Laura Ingraham's apology
- The right's insane sliming of David Hogg
- Fox News host Laura Ingraham apologizes for mocking David Hogg
- David Hogg rejects Laura Ingraham's apology for mocking tweet
- Trending YouTube video calls shooting survivor David Hogg an actor. That's a lie
- A brief history of how Parkland survivor David Hogg keeps schooling lawmakers on social media
- La presentadora de Fox News Laura Ingraham pide perdón por burlarse de David Hogg
- David Hogg will take a gap year before college to work on the midterm elections