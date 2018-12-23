A massive tsunami hit Indonesia on Saturday, killing at least 222 people and injuring hundreds more, only months after an earthquake in October left thousands dead in the region.
Without warning, a wall of water tore through the coastline of west Java and Sumatra, flattening whole communities and leaving despair and destruction in its wake.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Asia
Continents and regions
Indonesia
Natural disasters
Southeast Asia
Tsunamis
Relief teams are on the ground aiding authorities to find the missing, clear debris and provide basic needs.
The tsunami appears to have been triggered by a combination of underwater landslides caused by the eruption of the Krakatoa volcano in the Sunda Strait that lies between the islands of Java and Sumatra.
You can help aid groups listed here: Take Action.
Related Content
- Help Indonesia tsunami victims
- Aid Indonesia earthquake and tsunami victims
- Indonesia accused of mishandling tsunami warnings
- Band swept off stage in Indonesia tsunami
- Tsunami kills at least 222 in Indonesia
- Sismo y tsunami en Indonesia dejan cientos de muertos
- Indonesia earthquake, tsunami death toll tops 400, hundreds more injured
- Lo que sabemos tras el terremoto y tsunami en Indonesia
- Indonesia tsunami: Death toll rises sharply as desperation grows
- Tsunami strikes without warning, killing 222 in Indonesia