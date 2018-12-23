Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Help Indonesia tsunami victims

A massive ...

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 1:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A massive tsunami hit Indonesia on Saturday, killing at least 222 people and injuring hundreds more, only months after an earthquake in October left thousands dead in the region.

Without warning, a wall of water tore through the coastline of west Java and Sumatra, flattening whole communities and leaving despair and destruction in its wake.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

Indonesia

Natural disasters

Southeast Asia

Tsunamis

Relief teams are on the ground aiding authorities to find the missing, clear debris and provide basic needs.

The tsunami appears to have been triggered by a combination of underwater landslides caused by the eruption of the Krakatoa volcano in the Sunda Strait that lies between the islands of Java and Sumatra.

You can help aid groups listed here: Take Action.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Mild weather turns to a messy post-Christmas storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall

Image

Pine Island school threat

Image

Hazmat training

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTYeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

Image

Interest rates increasing

Image

Getting the gift of life

Image

E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

Image

GoFundMe for border wall

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events