Tsunami wave strikes Indonesian pop band during show

An Indonesian pop band performing near the beach was swept away when a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait on Saturday.

In a tearful video, the lead singer of Seventeen said the band's manager and bass player were killed.

Accidents, disasters and safety Asia Continents and regions Indonesia Natural disasters Southeast Asia Tsunamis Arts and entertainment Music Music and dance Music groups and artists

"I just want to say that our bass player Bani and our manager Oki Wijaya passed away," Riefian Fajarsyah said sobbing.

Three other band members as well as Fajarsyah's wife remained missing, he said.

"Please pray that we can find Andi, Herman and Ujang and my wife."

The band was in the middle of a show organized by PLN, the state-run electric company. They had been unaware of the tsunami when suddenly, a massive wave crashed through the stage and into the audience.

A tsunami hit Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung, Indonesia, Saturday night. At least 168 people were killed and at least 745 others are missing, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said on television.

The tsunami was likely caused by a combination of underwater landslides due to a volcanic eruption, the country's meteorological, climatological and geological agency said.

Indonesia has been hit by a series of natural disasters in recent months, including a powerful earthquake that hit the island of Sulawesi on September 28. In the towns of Baleroa and Petobo, rivers of soil swept away entire neighborhoods in the aftermath of the magnitude-7.5 earthquake and ensuing tsunami.