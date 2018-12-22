Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

URGENT - At least 20 killed when tsunami hits coastal areas in Indonesia

(CNN) -- A tsunami hit Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung, Indonesia, early Sunday, killing 20 people a...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 6:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 6:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A tsunami hit Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung, Indonesia, early Sunday, killing 20 people and injuring 165, according to a tweet from Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Two people are missing and dozens of buildings were damaged, he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Mild and cloudy through Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island school threat

Image

Hazmat training

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTYeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

Image

Interest rates increasing

Image

Getting the gift of life

Image

E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

Image

GoFundMe for border wall

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center rennovations

Community Events