US envoy in ISIS fight, Brett McGurk, resigns over US withdrawal from Syria

Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter ISIS, submitted his resigna...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter ISIS, submitted his resignation Friday because of the President's decision to pull US forces out of Syria, according to a senior administration official.

McGurk had previously said privately he was going to leave the administration in February of next year.

This comes one day after Defense Secretary James Mattis had resigned in part due to the Syria decision.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

