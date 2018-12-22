Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter ISIS, submitted his resignation Friday because of the President's decision to pull US forces out of Syria, according to a senior administration official.
McGurk had previously said privately he was going to leave the administration in February of next year.
Brett McGurk
Continents and regions
International relations
International relations and national security
ISIS
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Misc organizations
North America
Political Figures - US
Resignations
Syria
Syria conflict
The Americas
United States
Unrest, conflicts and war
This comes one day after Defense Secretary James Mattis had resigned in part due to the Syria decision.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- US envoy in ISIS fight, Brett McGurk, resigns over US withdrawal from Syria
- US envoy to Syria says US will stay until there is an 'enduring defeat' of ISIS
- Russia hindering fight against ISIS in Syria, says coalition official
- Turkish operation in Syria undercuts US gains in ISIS fight
- Fight against ISIS in Syria is far from over
- US withdrawing aid from northwest Syria
- US preparing for 'full' withdrawal from Syria
- Trump orders US withdrawal from Syria
- Putin praises Trump's Syria withdrawal plan
- GOP lawmaker slams Trump's Syria withdrawal