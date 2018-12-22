Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Strasbourg market attacker 'pledged allegiance to ISIS' - source

The man responsible for a ...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 11:30 AM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The man responsible for a fatal Christmas market attack in the eastern French city of Strasbourg pledged allegiance to ISIS, a judicial source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

"A video in which Chérif Chekatt pledged allegiance to ISIS was found on a USB key," the source said. It was found during the police search, the source said, but declined to provide further information.

Cherif Chekatt

Misc people

ISIS

Misc organizations

The December 11 attack left five people dead and about a dozen people injured. Chekatt was killed during a shoot-out with police in Strasbourg two days later.

Following the gun and knife attack, ISIS claimed through its Amaq news agency that the assailant was a "soldier" of ISIS. However, the terror organization offered no evidence of advanced knowledge or planning involved in the attack.

Chekatt, 29, was known to prison officials for being radicalized and for his proselytizing behavior in detention in 2015, Paris prosecutor Rémy Heitz said earlier this week, adding that he had been incarcerated multiple times in the past.

French prosecutors said the suspect shouted the Arabic phrase "Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is greatest," at the time of the attack.

Chekatt also had an extensive criminal background in Germany and Switzerland for thefts, break-ins and violence but neither country had him on a radical Islamist list.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Mild weekend with just a few flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

Image

Interest rates increasing

Image

Getting the gift of life

Image

E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

Image

GoFundMe for border wall

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center rennovations

Image

12 days of pizza

Image

Reuniting for the holidays

Image

Mayo Clinic psychologist explains how to beat the holiday blues

Community Events