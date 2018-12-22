Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Deadly car bomb blasts rock Somali capital

At least eight people were killed in a double car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, po...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 6:48 AM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 6:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least eight people were killed in a double car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police told CNN, with several TV staffers reportedly among them.

The blasts occurred in central Mogadishu, near the National Theater, the presidential palace and the Daljirka Dahson monument. At least 13 people were injured.

Africa

Bombings

Continents and regions

Eastern Africa

Somalia

Unrest, conflicts and war

Bombs and explosive devices

International relations and national security

National security

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Weapons and arms

Plumes of smoke rose over the streets as emergency vehicles sped toward the blast scenes. A heavy police presence was reported in the area.

Senior journalist Awil Dahir Salad was among several staff members of London-based Universal Somali TV to be killed, according to the station.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group linked to al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement posted on affiliated websites. A suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives to the gate of the presidential palace and killed presidential guards, the statement said.

The blasts are the latest in a series to hit the capital.

Somalia has been a regular focus of US counter-terror efforts. US airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab have killed 62 militants in the East African nation this month, US Africa Command said Monday.

The United States reestablished a permanent diplomatic presence in Somalia at the start of December, citing the country's progress in recent years. It closed its embassy in Mogadishu in 1991.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Mild weekend with just a few flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

Image

Interest rates increasing

Image

Getting the gift of life

Image

E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

Image

GoFundMe for border wall

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center rennovations

Image

12 days of pizza

Image

Reuniting for the holidays

Image

Mayo Clinic psychologist explains how to beat the holiday blues

Community Events