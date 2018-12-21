'Twas the Friday before Christmas and all through the Senate
The press was assembled, all in a panic.
Donald Trump
Political Figures - US
Christmas
Continents and regions
Eastern Europe
Europe
Government and public administration
Holidays and observances
Investigations
Michael T. Flynn
Politics
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
Would the government shut down, would Trump get his steel slat barrier,
Or would the electeds vote and go home, making their constituents all the merrier?
OK, so my topical reboot of the rhyme is a bit rusty, but at least you get a sense of where things stand in Washington right now.
It's a yuletide-tinged blur as we hurtle toward the midnight shutdown deadline, but let's not forget this week hasn't JUST been about a potential partial government shutdown.
We saw major developments in the Russia investigation as Michael Flynn was dressed down by a judge who said, "Arguably, you sold your country out." The judge then reversed course and held off on sentencing Flynn.
We also laid to rest the Trump Foundation, forced to close by regulators who say it was used to break campaign finance laws and abuse its tax-exempt status.
But the week also brought something new into this world: US Space Command, which the administration says is a precursor to Trump's Space Force.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is now not long for the administration -- he announced his planned departure from his post, effective at the end of February. Mattis cited policy differences with President Donald Trump in his departure letter, though he did not mention Trump's announcement from the day before that he would withdraw US troops from Syria.
The Point: Washington is kicking off the holiday weekend feeling anything but holly and jolly.
And without further ado, here's a recap of the week in 17 headlines:
Monday:
- Mueller releases memo summarizing FBI's interview with Michael Flynn
- Ex-Flynn business associates charged with trying to influence US politicians in Turkish lobbying case
Tuesday:
- Judge to Michael Flynn: 'Arguably you sold your country out'
- In reversal, White House shifts border wall funding demands, wants to avoid shutdown
- Trump orders creation of US Space Command
- Trump Foundation agrees to dissolve under court supervision
- Trump's post-Parkland panel recommends ending Obama-era school discipline policies
- Trump administration officially bans bump stocks
- Trump signed letter of intent for Trump Tower Moscow project despite Giuliani insisting he didn't
Wednesday:
- US preparing for 'full' and 'rapid' withdrawal from Syria
- Trump defends charitable foundation after it agrees to dissolve
- Trump admin can't limit asylum protections for domestic and gang violence victims, judge rules
Thursday:
- Mattis quits, says his views aren't 'aligned' with Trump's
- Trump torpedoes funding bill over border wall
Friday:
Related Content
- 'Twas the Friday before Christmas...
- The TWA Hotel brings retro style to JFK airport
- Christmas Fast Facts
- The Philippines' deadly Christmas weekend
- Conjoined twins celebrate first Christmas
- Christmas came early for Putin
- Christmas Tree Lighting at Marywood University
- Trees for Folks in Need This Christmas
- The War on Christmas is peak Trumpism
- NORAD tracking Santa's movements on Christmas Eve