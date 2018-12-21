Clear
'Twas the Friday before Christmas...

'Twas the Friday before Christmas and all through the Senate

The press was assembled, all in a panic.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 8:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 8:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

'Twas the Friday before Christmas and all through the Senate

The press was assembled, all in a panic.

Would the government shut down, would Trump get his steel slat barrier,

Or would the electeds vote and go home, making their constituents all the merrier?

OK, so my topical reboot of the rhyme is a bit rusty, but at least you get a sense of where things stand in Washington right now.

It's a yuletide-tinged blur as we hurtle toward the midnight shutdown deadline, but let's not forget this week hasn't JUST been about a potential partial government shutdown.

We saw major developments in the Russia investigation as Michael Flynn was dressed down by a judge who said, "Arguably, you sold your country out." The judge then reversed course and held off on sentencing Flynn.

We also laid to rest the Trump Foundation, forced to close by regulators who say it was used to break campaign finance laws and abuse its tax-exempt status.

But the week also brought something new into this world: US Space Command, which the administration says is a precursor to Trump's Space Force.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is now not long for the administration -- he announced his planned departure from his post, effective at the end of February. Mattis cited policy differences with President Donald Trump in his departure letter, though he did not mention Trump's announcement from the day before that he would withdraw US troops from Syria.

The Point: Washington is kicking off the holiday weekend feeling anything but holly and jolly. 

And without further ado, here's a recap of the week in 17 headlines:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Article Comments

Mild weekend with just a few flurries.
