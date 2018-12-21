Settle in with these weekend reads

Facebook's latest scandal. Living while black. Gun form liars. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Kristy and Dana Dumont are ready to be parents. But their efforts to start a family have put them at the center of a religious freedom debate.

Fewer than 1 in 1000 people are prosecuted for lying on the federal gun form. New research shows why that's not enough.

But the two companies have reacted to their crises in very different ways.

Here are all the routine activities for which police were called on African-Americans this year.

The idea that you shouldn't take no for an answer because everyone comes together at Christmas gives the selfish behavior of people like Thomas Markle and Offset the perfect cover -- but that's not where the similarities end.

From her memorable "I really don't care. Do U?" jacket to her pith helmet: Making sense of Melania Trump's style in 2018.

The suspect of an investigation to determine the cause of the deadliest wildfire in California history is not some deranged serial arsonist -- it's California's largest public utility provider.