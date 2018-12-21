Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Hong Kong Jockey Championships

At the start of the glitz and glamour that is Hong Kong International Races week is one of the world's most interesting & unique horse racing competitions.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 10:10 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 10:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kicking off the Hong Kong International Races week is one of the most intriguing spectacles on the horse racing calendar.

The Longines International Jockeys' Championship is a fierce competition which pits some of the world's best jockeys against one another in front of huge audiences.

Held at Hong Kong's Happy Valley Racecourse, 12 riders earn points by competing in four scintillating races.

Visit CNN/com/sport for more news, features and videos

READ: World's richest horse races -- The top six prize pots in racing

The winner of each race gets 12 points, second place earns six points and the third-place jockey gets three points. As well as competing for the prestige, the overall champion walks away with a cool $102,200 for their efforts.

Brazilian Silvestre de Sousa won the 2018 edition with a total of 34 points.

"It was fantastic, I really enjoy it," he told Winning Post. "You just hope to sit on the right horse because the handicap is so tight."

Watch the video at the top of the page to see how all the action unfolded this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
A cold and cloudy morning with some sun returning this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Holiday budgeting tips

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RPD purchase new K-9

Image

K9 in training

Image

Vandals strike cancer patients home

Image

Trooper injured, two arrested

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Community Events