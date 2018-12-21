Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

READ: Justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to recuse

A justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to rec...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 8:06 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 8:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to recuse.

Read it here: cnn.com/2018/12/20/politics/read-justice-whitaker-ethics-official/index.html

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
A cold and cloudy morning with some sun returning this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RPD purchase new K-9

Image

K9 in training

Image

Vandals strike cancer patients home

Image

Trooper injured, two arrested

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Image

Local impacts of major prison reform bill

Community Events