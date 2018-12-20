Carlos Ghosn: Prosecutors move to keep ex-Nissan chief in jail over Christmas

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's chances of being released from jail before Christmas have been hit by a new move against him by Japanese prosecutors.

Ghosn, who has been jailed for more than a month, scored a small legal victory on Thursday when a Tokyo court rejected prosecutors' request to extend his detention on allegations of under-reporting his income. That raised the possibility that the high-profile auto industry executive could be released on bail before Christmas.

But on Friday, prosecutors said they had rearrested Ghosn over additional allegations of aggravated breach of trust, which means they can hold him for at least another two days. With court approval, they can extend the detention by a further 10 days.

Ghosn's arrest in Tokyo last month on allegations of financial misconduct has shaken the international auto industry and strained the alliance he built between Nissan (NSANY), Renault (RNSDF) and Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF).