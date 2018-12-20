Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Minnesota Trooper Assaulted, Injured Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Blitzer to Stephen Miller: Why did Trump fail?

CNN's Wolf Blitzer pushes senior adviser to President Trump Stephen Miller about the possibility of a government shutdown over the border wall.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 8:23 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 8:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Presidential adviser Stephen Miller backed President Donald Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria in a combative CNN interview Thursday night, arguing that the United States has been fighting ISIS in its enemies' stead with great losses in US lives.

"ISIS is the enemy of Russia, ISIS is the enemy of Assad, ISIS is the enemy of Turkey," Miller told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." "Are we supposed to stay in Syria for generation after generation, spilling American blood to fight the enemies of all those countries?"

Miller echoed the President's comments that ISIS had been defeated in Syria, while putting the onus on Russia, Turkey and Syria to crush any future extremism.

"ISIS has been defeated," he said. "But if ISIS wants to retrench and regrow and reorganize, it's going to be up to those countries to defeat their enemy."

When asked about reports that Trump also might move to withdraw the nearly 14,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan, Miller replied, "I have absolutely no policy announcements of any kind to make tonight whatsoever."

He weighed in on the sudden departure of Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who cited irreconcilable policy differences in his resignation letter Thursday.

"He and the President had a great relationship," Miller insisted.

"At the same time, as you know, President Trump believes that many immensely wealthy countries are taking advantage of the United States ... while we protect these very wealthy countries," he added. "The President has been very emphatic about the need to get a fair deal for the American taxpayer and to make sure that we're only engaged in activities that are in our national interests."

When Blitzer asked why the President tweeted that Mattis was retiring when the defense secretary released a letter of resignation, Miller replied, "James Mattis is retiring."

"At the same time, as Mattis said in the letter, the President is entitled to a secretary of defense that has strong alignment with his views," Miller said, later adding, "It's also very normal at this point in the administration to have turnover."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Image

Local impacts of major prison reform bill

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Bump stock ban moves forward

Image

Habitat for Humanity work continues into the winter

Image

Proposal calls for SNAP recipients to work if eligible

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events