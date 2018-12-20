Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

James Traficant Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of the late ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 4:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of the late James Traficant, former Ohio congressman.

Personal:
Birth date: May 8, 1941

Bribery

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Midwestern United States

North America

Ohio

Politics

United States

US Congress

US federal government

US House of Representatives

James Traficant

Political Figures - US

Fast Facts

Continents and regions

Government organizations - US

The Americas

Death date: September 27, 2014

Birth place: Youngstown, Ohio

Birth name: James Anthony Traficant Jr.

Father: James Traficant Sr., truck driver

Mother: Agnes (Farkas) Traficant

Marriage: Patricia (Choppa) Traficant

Children: Robin and Elizabeth

Education: University of Pittsburgh, B.S., 1963; University of Pittsburgh, M.S., 1973; Youngstown State University, M.S., 1976

Other Facts:
While in Congress, Traficant was known for his toupee and colorful comments.

Although not a lawyer, he represented himself at both his trials.

Took up painting as a hobby while in prison.

Timeline:
1981-1985 - Sheriff of Mahoning County, Ohio.

1983 - Is acquitted of taking bribes from organized crime while sheriff of Mahoning County. Traficant claims he was doing undercover work.

January 3, 1985-July 24, 2002 - Represents Ohio's 17th Congressional district.

May 4, 2001 - Is indicted on 10 charges, including bribery, racketeering and tax evasion. The indictment says that Traficant solicited bribes in exchange for political favors and made his aides work on his farm.

April 11, 2002 - Is convicted of all 10 charges against him.

May 6, 2002 - Files to run for re-election as an independent.

July 24, 2002 - The House of Representatives votes to expel Traficant, 420-1.

July 30, 2002 - Is sentenced to eight years in prison.

November 5, 2002 - While in prison, Traficant comes in third, with 15% of the vote, in the race for Ohio's 17th Congressional District.

September 2, 2009 - Is released from prison after serving seven years.

May 3, 2010 - Files as an independent, to run for his previous seat in Congress.

November 2, 2010 - Loses election to reclaim his old congressional seat.

September 23, 2014 - Is injured in an accident on his farm in Greenford, Ohio, when a tractor he is driving overturns.

September 27, 2014 - Passes away at age 73.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Community Events