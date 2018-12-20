Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump announces farm bill signing with video of his 'Green Acres' Emmy performance

President Donald Trump announced his impending signing of the farm bill Thursday by tweeting out a video of ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 4:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump announced his impending signing of the farm bill Thursday by tweeting out a video of him and "Will & Grace" actress Megan Mullally singing the theme song of the 1960s sitcom "Green Acres" at the 2005 Emmy Awards.

"Farm Bill signing in 15 minutes! #Emmys #TBT," Trump wrote accompanying a video clip of the performance.

Agricultural law

Agriculture

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Legislation

Politics

In addition, moments before Trump walked out to sign the bill, audio of him singing the theme song was played.

"We're here to celebrate a really tremendous victory for the American farmer," Trump said to those at the signing ceremony. "Ranchers, agriculture, incredible people."

The farm policy legislation passed both the House and Senate with strong bipartisan support Wednesday. The five-year farm bill is monumental legislation that addresses a wide range of areas including farming, nutrition, conservation, trade, energy and forestry.

The passage of the bill came after months of negotiations to merge the drastically different versions passed by the House and Senate earlier this year. While the last farm bill technically expired on October 1, many elements received funding through the end of the year.

In the video of his Emmys performance, Trump wears a straw hat and overalls and holds a pitchfork.

"Green acres is the place to be. Farm living is the life for me," he sings. "Land spreading out so far and wide -- keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside."

Mullally also changes the a line in the song about "Times Square" to "Trump Tower."

After Trump tweeted the video clip, Mullally tweeted, "if you guys need me, I'll be in a hole in the ground," followed by a hand-waving emoji.

Mullally discussed the performance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2016, asking Colbert, "Do you have a barf bag?"

When Colbert asked if she liked anything about working with Trump, she replied, "I'm not giving him any points for anything, sorry."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Community Events