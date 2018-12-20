Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:-- President Donald Trump...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 2:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump torpedoed a deal to avoid a holiday government shutdown Thursday, over concerns that the stop-gap measure doesn't include funds for his long-promised border wall.

-- Republican Sen. Bob Corker laughed as he described Trump's refusal to sign the Senate stop-gap motion. When asked about what happens next Corker told a reporter, "I don't know. Y'all have fun. I'm getting ready to drive to Chattanooga."

-- The UK's second-biggest airport has been closed since last night because of illegal drone activity. Here's why drones pose a risk.

-- Advertisers are continuing to boycott Tucker Carlson's show in Fox News after the host said that mass immigration "makes our country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided."

-- A German policeman was found guilty of sexual assault for removing a condom during sexual intercourse without the consent of his partner.

-- A same-sex couple says a religious freedom law made it harder for them to adopt -- and 8 others states have ones like it.

-- Two active shooter drills were scheduled at an air force base. Then an injured jogger came on the scene. That's when the chaos began.

-- Woah, woah, woah. Hit Netflix movie "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" is officially getting a sequel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
There will be a rain snow mix returning for the morning with clouds for the afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Community Events