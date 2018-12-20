Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Democratic Republic of Congo postpones long-awaited presidential election

The Democratic Republic of Congo's election to replace President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the country fo...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 2:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Democratic Republic of Congo's election to replace President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the country for nearly 18 years, has been delayed by a week to December 30, the country's electoral commission announced Thursday.

Sunday's long-awaited vote, which has been postponed repeatedly since 2016, was again pushed back amid political turmoil and one of the deadliest Ebola outbreaks in history.

Africa

Central Africa

Continents and regions

Democratic Republic of Congo

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Joseph Kabila

Political Figures - Intl

Politics

Commissioners blamed a blaze that engulfed a warehouse housing electoral materials in the capital Kinshasa earlier this month, incinerating thousands of voting machines -- 80% of the city's stock.

An opposition coalition that has objected to the use of voting machines called for an investigation into the fire. The coalition, led by presidential candidate by Martin Fayulu, alleges the machines could aid vote-rigging.

Fayulu, a former Exxon executive, is one of two opposition candidates seen to pose the biggest threat to Kabila's chosen successor, former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary. The other is Felix Tshisekedi, leader of Congo's largest opposition party, who was shown to be leading the race in an October poll by a New York University research group.

But Shadary, who is under EU sanctions, is expected to get a boost from the ruling coalition's control of the media.

Voters in Congo are due to head to the polls following a violent campaign season, marred by several government crackdowns on opposition rallies that have drawn parallels with the 2006 and 2011 elections.

The move to delay the vote may further aggravate already high tensions. After the announcement Thursday, protesters gathered outside the entrance to the Independent National Election Commission (CENI) headquarters in Kinshasa.

Kabila, who said in August that he would not seek election for a third term, has maintained a fierce grip on the nation since taking over in 2001, after his father, Laurent Kabila, was assassinated. Kabila's second term ended in 2016, but he refused to step down and tried to change the constitution to extend his tenure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
There will be a rain snow mix returning for the morning with clouds for the afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Community Events