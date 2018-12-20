Sen. Corker says Trump canceled meeting while he was waiting at White House

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker said that a previously scheduled meeting he had on Wednesday with President Donald Trump was abruptly canceled while he waited at the White House to meet with the President, who had just announced he was withdrawing US troops from Syria.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the Tennessee Republican explained that the meeting never materialized.

Bob Corker Continents and regions Donald Trump Government and public administration Government organizations - US Middle East Middle East and North Africa Political Figures - US Politics Syria US Congress US Senate

"You know, it was set up for last week...it was really just a meeting to go by and, you know, say hello," Corker said. "It had evolved, though, into a meeting that was going to be about Syria, let's face it."

"It just ended up, they ended up canceling the meeting," he said.

"While you were sitting over there?" a reporter asked.

"Yes," Corker replied.

No official reason was given for the cancellation.

Corker also addressed Trump's decision to order to execute the "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US military from Syria, declaring that the US has defeated ISIS.

"It's hard to imagine that any president would wake up and make this kind of decision with this little communication, with this little preparation," he said. "I mean, my understanding is that we're beginning to move out right now."

"My sense is that it's been a shock through the administration that this was made," Corker said.