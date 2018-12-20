Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US says asylum seekers to be sent back to Mexico for duration of immigration proceedings

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Thursday that the United States has told Mexico that ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Thursday that the United States has told Mexico that individuals entering the US illegally or entering without proper documentation and seek asylum will be sent to Mexico to wait for the duration of their US immigration proceedings.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, individuals entering illegally or without proper documentation "trying to enter the US to claim asylum will no longer be released into our country, where they often disappear before a court can determine their claim's merits."

Continents and regions

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

Kirstjen Nielsen

Latin America

Mexico

North America

Political asylum

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

International relations and national security

They will instead "be processed by DHS and given a 'Notice to Appear' for their immigration court hearing."

Nielsen said they will be sent to Mexico to wait, vowing "'Catch and release' will be replaced with 'catch and return.'"

Nielsen is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee later Thursday.

Nielsen said "They will have to wait for approval to come into the United States. If they are granted asylum by a U.S. judge, they will be welcomed into America. If they are not, they will be removed to their home countries."

She said the US expects "affected migrants will receive humanitarian visas to stay on Mexican soil, they will be given the ability to apply for work, and be given other protections while they await a US legal determination."

The US, she said, is taking this step in an effort to reduce illegal border crossings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
There will be a rain snow mix returning for the morning with clouds for the afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Community Events