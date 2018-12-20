US Justice Department charges Chinese hackers in global scheme targeting naval personnel

The Justice Department charged two Chinese nationals Thursday in a global hacking scheme to steal business secrets from more than 45 companies around the world.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the charges in Washington, saying the pair were involved in "global computer intrusion campaigns."

The indictment also alleges that Chinese hackers stole "sensitive data belonging to the Navy, including the names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, salary information, personal phone numbers, and email addresses of more than 100,000 Navy personnel."

Rosenstein said other nations are affected and are taking actions as well.

The charges include aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, the pair worked for a company associated with the Chinese government. They are accused of hacks from 2006 up to through 2018.