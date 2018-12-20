Clear
'Survivor' Season 37 crowns winner

In the end, David beat Goliath.Nick Wilson, the last remaining member of the David tribe, won "Surviv...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 11:30 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In the end, David beat Goliath.

Nick Wilson, the last remaining member of the David tribe, won "Survivor: David vs. Goliath" on Wednesday night.

The public defender from Kentucky defeated Goliath tribe members Angelina Keeley and Mike White to take home the million dollar prize and title of Sole Survivor.

It was a battle of biblical proportions for this season's castaways, which included one contestant, Pat Cusack, having to be evacuated after a devastating boat accident.

Some fans theorized that had that not happened, Wilson would have been eliminated from the game early on.

But Wilson sounded thrilled with not just the victory but the entire experience. He told Entertainment Weekly he'd do it all again if ever invited back.

"I'm a fan. I don't care what happens next time," he said "I don't feel I have a legacy or anything. I just want to play 'Survivor.' It's the greatest game in the world."

There will be a rain snow mix returning for the morning with clouds for the afternoon.
