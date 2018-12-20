Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

URGENT - Exclusive: Whitaker told he does not need to recuse himself from overseeing Mueller investigation

(CNN) -- Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker has consulted with ethics officials at the Justice Departm...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 9:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker has consulted with ethics officials at the Justice Department and they have advised him he does not need to recuse himself from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a source familiar with the process told CNN Thursday. The source added Whitaker has been in ongoing discussions with ethics officials since taking the job in early November following the ouster of Jeff Sessions, who had stepped aside from overseeing the investigation due to his contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 election. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein oversaw the investigation following Sessions' recusal and his office is still managing the investigation on a day-to-day basis, as CNN has previously reported. Whitaker is expected to inform senators, many of whom have raised ethics concerns given his past criticism of Mueller's investigation, about this development later Thursday, the source said. President Donald Trump has nominated William Barr to be the next attorney general on a permanent basis. If confirmed, Barr would oversee the Mueller investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
There will be a rain snow mix returning for the morning with clouds for the afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Community Events