Marcel Hirscher adds another record in 63rd World Cup win

In a record-breaking career, Marcel Hirscher has added another first by winning an unprecedented 14th World Cup event in the same calendar year.

The Austrian superstar took victory in a slalom in Saalbach-Hinterglemm to earn his 63rd World Cup win overall Thursday.

The 29-year-old has now won five times since October as he looks to extend his record to eight consecutive World Cup overall crowns.

Hirscher sits third on the list of most successful skiers on the World Cup circuit, 19 wins behind Lindsey Vonn, who is retiring after the Lake Louise event in 2019.

The record holder is Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark with 86 victories.

Stenmark held the previous record of 13 wins in a calendar year, achieved in 1977 and 1979, according to Gracenote.

Hirscher led after a barnstorming first run at Saalbach and had plenty in hand to beat France's Loic Meillard by 0.38 seconds.

His long-time rival Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was 0.47 seconds adrift in third.

Hirscher, a double Olympic champion from PyeongChang 2018, is also bidding to defend his world titles in slalom and giant slalom at February's World Championships in Are, Sweden.